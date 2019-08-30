Statement by the Ambassadors of the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council *

The Peace Implementation Council Steering Board (PIC SB) encourages political dialogue that would lead to the formation of authorities at all levels and facilitate unconditional progress towards reforms that are consistent with existing policy goals and commitments. In this context, the PIC SB calls upon political leaders to not undertake actions that would undermine, weaken, or inhibit the proper functioning of state institutions.

In this vein, the PIC SB reaffirms its position that entities and institutions must abide by existing legislation and legally binding arrangements. Reforms such as the defense reform, creation of a single HJPC at the state level, and creation of state-level indirect tax authorities were carried out with the full support of the entity and state-level parliaments. The BiH Constitution, existing legislation and integrity of state-level institutions must be fully respected.

The PIC SB wants to see BiH make progress and perform to its full potential on its reform path – in close cooperation and with the support of the international community.

* The Russian Federation does not agree with this statement