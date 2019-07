High Representative Valentin Inzko joined others in Sarajevo today who gathered to pay their respects to the remains of Srebrenica genocide victims which will be buried on 11 July at the Srebrenica-Potočari Memorial Centre.

The High Representative stated: “Each victim deserves our respect. Today it is particularly shocking that the youngest victim was only 16.

Every civilized society is valued by how they remember their dead. If we forget them, it is as if they were killed twice.”