HR speaks at Committee of the Regions conference in Brussels

The High Representative Valentin Inzko is attending the “5th Enlargement Day” conference of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) in Brussels.

In his speech, the High Representative outlined that, despite significant political and financial investments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, many of the problems in the country persist. There are notable problems in the rule of law area, which hinder foreign investments. “The fact that the authorities on all levels in BiH disregard or reject binding decisions of the judiciary, including decisions of the Court of BiH and the BiH Constitutional Court, as well as the European Court of Human Rights, is not a good signal to potential investors”, said the High Representative.

The High Representative went on to emphasize that the International Community, including the EU Commission in its recent opinion, also acknowledges the need to implement reforms in judiciary, also regarding the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council, which would bring the necessary improvements in this area. The International Community stands ready to advise and assist BiH in implementing the necessary changes, required to build on previous reforms.

“I am confident that improvement in the rule of law area, including when it comes to fight against corruption, would unlock an investment cycle in BiH and improve the lives of the citizens across Bosnia and Herzegovina”, underlined the High Representative.