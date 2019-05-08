High Representative Inzko met UN Secretary General Guterres

High Representative Valentin Inzko met yesterday with UN Secretary General António Guterres to discuss developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to brief the Secretary General on his semiannual report that is to be presented before the UN Security Council today.

During the meeting the High Representative emphasized the need for authorities at all levels to comply with the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“In recent weeks one entity has unilaterally taken steps towards establishing a reserve police force, thus triggering a negative spiral of mistrust and consequently increasing divisions in the country. They should not proceed with creating a police reserve, but rather open dialogue with the state-level and Federation law enforcement agencies,” said the High Representative.

The High Representative Inzko also stressed the need for political leaders to focus on completing the formation of governments at all levels following the last elections, and to substantially improve the functionality of BiH at state level, once the government formation process is completed.

“The international community is looking for new governments to be formed as quickly as possible. Most importantly, BiH needs to become more functional and more effective. Undermining of state-level institutions, talks about statehood of entities, secession and drawing of new borders must end immediately. Additionally, I urge the relevant authorities to implement outstanding Court decisions, such as those of the ECHR in Sejdic-Finci and other cases or of the Constitutional Courts, especially those that relate to the equality of all constituent peoples or the non-discrimination against the Others,” said the High Representative.

The focus should be on reconciliation, rule of law, stability and prosperity, to the benefit of all people and citizens in the country.

The High Representative thanked the Secretary General for his long standing and continuous support and commitment to achieving peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina.