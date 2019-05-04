High Representative visits United States

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited Washington DC ahead of his regular semiannual address before the United Nations Security Council, where he will present his report on the overall status of peace implementation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During his meetings with the Acting Assistant Secretary, Philip Reeker, Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer, and other senior US officials, the High Representative briefed his collocutors on the post-election period, emphasizing challenges of the government formation process and effects this process has produced in the past months.

“Full adherence to the Dayton Peace Agreement and strengthening of the BiH’s institutional capacities together with respect of their competences are important prerequisites for political stability and prosperity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Accomplishing this and preventing the rollback of Dayton principles will enable Bosnia and Herzegovina to move forward from international supervision towards joining the EU,” said the High Representative.

While in New York, the High Representative will meet with several ambassadors of permanent missions to the UN.

The High Representative is scheduled to address the UN Security Council on Wednesday, 8 May.