High Representative Inzko meets President of Austrian National Council

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Sarajevo with the President of the Austrian Parliament Wolfgang Sobotka. They discussed the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The High Representative noted that “it is time to end political bickering and start dealing with issues that affect the everyday lives of BiH citizens, with authorities not just talking about moving BiH towards EU integration, but actually doing the work, including doing what is necessary to graduate BiH from international supervision. The number of young people leaving this country is alarming. This issue needs to be tackled head on, as it equally affects everyone in BiH.”

The High Representative used this opportunity to thank Sobotka for Austria’s continuous support and commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina, including EUFOR.