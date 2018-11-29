High Representative Inzko visits London

High Representative Valentin Inzko was in London today for consultations with the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), holding meetings with Deputy Political Director Jill Gallard and Head of the Western Balkans Department Andrew Page. He also met with Baroness Arminka Helic, in the House of Lords.

“Following the elections, governments need to be formed as quickly as possible and on the basis of agreements on concrete policy priorities that will affect ordinary people,” the High Representative said at today’s meetings, adding that “improved education, job creation, more serious anti-corruption efforts and improved public services are areas where people expect to see change.”

The High Representative used the opportunity to thank the United Kingdom for its continuous and unwavering support to the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and towards the country’s efforts at Euro-Atlantic integration.

While in London, the High Representative also spoke at a conference on “Art and Reconciliation: Conflict, Culture and Community” at King’s College. The full text of the High Representative’s speech at King’s College can be read here.