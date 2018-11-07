Principal Deputy High Representative Attends Brcko District Business Forum

Brcko Supervisor and Principal Deputy High Representative Dennis Hearne visited Brcko today and delivered an opening speech at the 2nd Brcko Business Forum.

He emphasized that the Brcko Business Forum is a valuable platform for promoting the District as an investment-friendly community, primarily through creating new business opportunities and strengthening partnerships between policy-makers and business community representatives.

In his speech, the Supervisor also stressed the need for creating conditions favorable to business development and added that “political stability, institutional stability and efficiency, rule of law and continued commitment to reforms create a framework conducive to a healthy economy and a prosperous community.”

During the day, Supervisor Hearne also met with District officials, Mayor Sinisa Milic, Deputy Mayor Anto Domic, Assembly Speaker Esed Kadric, and Deputy Speaker Ivo Filipovic.

The meeting focused on institutional stability, efficiency, the strengthening rule of law and fight against the corruption. In that respect, the Supervisor commended the adoption of legislation that would allow for the introduction of fiscal cash registers in the District, as an important contribution to fighting the grey economy in BiH.