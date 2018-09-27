High Representative Inzko Visits Brcko District

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited Brcko today where he met with District officials, including Mayor Sinisa Milic, Deputy Mayor Anto Domic, Assembly Speaker Esed Kadric, and Deputy Speaker Ivo Filipovic.

During the meeting with the officials of Brcko District High Representative outlined that, “all of your energy and effort should be devoted towards solving issues that truly matter to the citizens. I have no doubt that citizens would honor such approach,” said High Representative.

Earlier in the day, the High Representative addressed the opening of the Brcko EXPO, a two-day event that has attracted more than 200 Small and Medium Enterprises from around the region.

He stressed that candidates currently running for office should “take a lead out of the entrepreneur’s playbook. If you want to achieve success and if you want that success to be shared by your fellow citizens, approach politics the way entrepreneurs approach business – and that means developing and applying confidence, optimism and a capacity to cooperate.”